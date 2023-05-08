Fisherman on French boat rescued after injury off Cornwall coast
- Published
A fisherman has been airlifted after being injured on board a vessel off the coast of Cornwall.
The incident happened about 10 miles (16km) off the coast of the Lizard at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.
The man was on board a French fishing boat when he was thought to have injured his pelvis, coastguards said.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter took him to a hyperbaric unit in Plymouth for treatment.
The RNLI's Lizard lifeboat was also called out to the incident.
