Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Camborne
- Published
Police are investigating the sexual assault of a teenager in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a girl reported being attacked in the North Roskear area of Camborne between 13:45 BST and 14:05 on Saturday.
The suspect was described as a white male, aged 18 to 19, about 5ft 5in (1.65m) tall, average build, with messy brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers said the Major Crime Team was investigating.
Det Insp Ian Jolliff said: "A significant number of enquires have been undertaken in the immediate area and the local community can expect to see an increased policing presence over the coming days."
Police have appealed for anyone with information, or who was in the area of Pendarves Street, North Roskear Road or Playing Field Lane from between 13:30 to 14:30 to come forward.
