Hotel stays for hospital patients in Cornwall
- Published
A new service has been launched which aims to try and alleviate pressures on hospitals in Cornwall.
It provides patients discharged from hospitals in the region with a home-like setting in a hotel where they can recover before returning home.
The service, called a Home from Home, has opened in Penhallow near Truro and offers 12 bedrooms.
Manager Kelly Penter said the aim was to help people "gain their independence" again.
Ms Penter said: "We haven't got any hospital beds in this setting, so that people feel like they're having, almost, the hotel stay in order to gain their independence.
"Our main role is to just help them live here as they would when they're at home.
"They could just be waiting for a package of care and if they can come here for a short period of time and go home with less care needs then that's the aim of the service."
People can stay for up to a maximum of 28 days at the government-funded service before they return home.
Delays in being able to discharge patients from hospital have caused pressure on the healthcare system in Cornwall.
Clive Edwards, a resident, has been taking part in the exercise classes on offer at the facility.
He said: "Not just the fact we've done exercises, but it's brought us together. It's the social side of it, it's a big help."
