Partially-built retirement flats in Cornwall to be demolished
A partially-built development of up to 40 retirement flats in Cornwall will be demolished.
The retirement living scheme on Malpas Road, Truro, was due to offer one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s.
Work on the project stopped more than a year ago when construction firm Midas went bust.
Housing 21, the company behind the Lowarth Morbies scheme, said damp had reached into the homes and they would have to be demolished.
A spokesperson said: "Works ceased and it has taken several months to work through the contractual position. Consequently, when work stopped, the site was open to elements which may have resulted in water ingress."
Independent councillor Loic Rich, from Truro City Council, said: "At the moment it does look like a very sorry sight."
He added: "It's a sad set of circumstances but hopefully it will be a happy ending."
The work was expected to be completed this year but due to the delays, the apartments are now estimated to be completed in spring 2025, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Housing 21 said anyone who has expressed an interest in living at Lowarth Morbies is being kept informed of progress.
Residents of neighbouring Carew Pole Close have received notice of the demolition being carried out in May.