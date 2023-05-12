Cornwall Chess champion is Syrian boy Rami, 10
Published
A 10-year-old boy from Syria has become Cornwall's youngest ever chess champion, beating most adults who took part.
Rami who has previously held the titles of Arab champion under six and under eight has been described as "remarkable".
He told the BBC he practises for up to three hours every day.
His primary school in Truro is planning to reinstate a chess club for pupils, led by him.
Robin Kneebone, co-ordinator of Cornwall Chess said Rami was "quite remarkable" and that he had beaten "most of the county's highest graded adult players" in the competition.
"Rami's dedication to practising and learning chess a couple of hours a day, that in itself is remarkable," he added.
Rami said he started playing the game when he was four years old.
"I was like not expecting me to win it but I was lucky this time," he said.
His father, Mones, said: "I am very proud... for him chess means the whole world."
The doctor said his son started competing in international competitions when he was five and is now coached by an international master.
"At six years old he was number one in the world so that's why I realised that he has this talent," he said.
"He was Arab champion under six in 2019 and then Arab champion under eight".
Rami's head teacher, Nicola, said: "Around school it's created a real buzz amongst his peers, and we're really excited to reinstate a chess club here at St Mary's and get Rami leading on that".