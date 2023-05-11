Cornwall Highways chiefs seek to unmask Lostwithiel pothole-filler
Highways bosses have appealed for information about a phantom pothole-filler who repaired a cratered road.
The road in Lostwithiel, Cornwall, was closed last month but then unofficially reopened after the do-it-yourself repair - before being shut once more.
Cornwall Highways said the work had been done without consent and asked that the identity of the rogue road repairer be shared, if known.
The road is due to remain closed until 9 June.
The mystery resident used concrete to fix the pothole at the top of Tanhouse Road and Bodmin Hill.
Cornwall Council's roads repair company Cormac says it does not intend to mend it again until it has caught up with a backlog of pothole repairs.
Colin Martin, Liberal Democrat councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, said: "The latest is that the road has been closed again and will remain closed until it is 'properly' repaired by Cormac, but they say this could be weeks away as all available teams have been diverted to filling smaller potholes on roads which are still open."
Cornwall Highways confirmed the work carried out on the road was not by one of its team.
In correspondence, a manager wrote: "If information regarding who carried out the works becomes known in the community, I would be grateful if details could be shared.
"At the present time, we have a significant backlog of pothole defects across the network and our resource is allocated to this as a priority over other planned works. The work at Tanhouse Road will be scheduled when the situation eases."
Connor Donnithorne, Conservative portfolio holder for transport at Cornwall Council, told cabinet this week that the council had received an additional £5m from the government towards its "pothole fund".
This is added to a £12m spend on mending potholes and other road repairs in Cornwall each year.
Fellow cabinet members commented how Cornwall's roads compared favourably with other areas of the country.
