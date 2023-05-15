Man makes model buildings on Tresco using periwinkle shells
A man has made a unique record of an island's history and buildings, making models using shells found on its beaches.
Pete Locke, 92, has lived on Tresco in the Isles of Scilly his whole life.
He has created models of buildings on the island including the school and church using periwinkle, or sea snail, shells, that are now being displayed to raise money for charity.
He said: "My father went picking up shells, and they accumulated.
"I went out one day and saw a shell building in somebody's garden and thought 'Oh I'll have a go at that'."
He uses wooden boxes as the basis of the structure, and sticks the shells on with glue.
Mr Locke kept his modelling talent hidden for many years until his neighbour Ruth Featherstone spotted them in his garage, and had the idea of using them to raise funds.
She said: "This winter we decided we wanted to create a gravel garden and I thought this was the best place to show these amazing things that he has made. So we have put them out.
"They are all iconic buildings around the island - the church, the pub and what was the Island Hotel as well as some of the little cottages."
The money raised is going towards the Island Haven, a facility where Isles of Scilly residents can stay when receiving medical treatment on the mainland.
