Penzance: Restaurateur criticises Cornwall Council demolition decision
- Published
The owners of a family-run restaurant have accused a council of making a "remarkably stupid decision" to demolish their business.
Cornwall Council has agreed to develop a "strategic commercial vision" for Penzance Harbour.
Waterside Meadery, based on West Quay since 1970, would be demolished as part of the plans.
A petition launched last year to "save" the restaurant was signed by over 8,000 people.
The harbours board voted to support a management plan which would allow Penzance Town Deal Board to buy a slipway hoist and pontoon at the rear of the harbour's Rank Building, with redevelopment of the building to include engineering and harbour facilities.
The redevelopment would also prepare West Quay for a freight facility, which would include the demolition of the Waterside Meadery and Boston Shed buildings, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Penzance Harbour Management Plan 2023 states: "There have been many missed opportunities for Penzance Harbour which would have had a huge impact on the harbour and the local economy."
Chris Jones, Cornwall Council's maritime manager, said this was "really true" and added there had been "many opportunities" and the harbour had "missed out".
'Something's got to give'
He said the solution was affordable and allowed the council to move forward with the plans.
He said: "At some point something's got to give to improve the harbour, not just for us but for the community.
"If you see Wharf Road on a busy freight day, there are five or six lorries stacked up there, engines running, and there are holidaymakers walking past with the fumes of the vehicles."
Committee member councillor Peter Perry added: "This is a toss of the coin situation because we desperately need to clear West Quay [but] along that you have the [Waterside] Meadery, with people - around 8,000 of them at least, probably from Yorkshire - who signed it [the petition] and probably ten from Penzance.
"If you don't do anything about clearing it quite quickly when the time comes and you need it, you may find you've got an awful legal battle to get rid of the tenants and clear the site."
Mr Jones said there was a clause in the Waterside Meadery's lease which allowed the council to take back its building for redevelopment, with the business enjoying reduced rent since signing the lease.
The meeting heard £3.9m funding was secured for the project, with £6.9m needed to deliver the basic development, and a further £2m needed for a "more glamorous" freight building more in keeping with the area.
'Tears have been shed'
Since the harbours board agreed to the plan, the family-run Waterside Meadery has spoken out against the decision.
A spokesperson for the restaurant, which has been trading since 1970 and employs around 25 people, said: "We are sorry to announce that the meeting that took place did not swing in our favour.
"So thank you harbours board and Cornwall Council for making this remarkably stupid decision."
After receiving hundreds of comments of support on a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant said: "Tears have been shed today by many.
"Our emotions have turned from upset to anger now. All we ask the council for is some help and support to keep people employed and provide a fantastic venue for you wonderful people to enjoy."