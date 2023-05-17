Newquay Narrowcliff development plans revised
Controversial plans for a multi-storey development on Newquay's seafront have been reduced in height.
Developer Salboy originally proposed a 13-storey building at Narrowcliff but a second revised plan submitted on Monday has five storeys.
A redesign with a colourful facade was "inspired by" the nearby Duchy of Cornwall Nansledan development.
Some people welcomed the changes while others said it was still an "eyesore".
The latest plans are for 143 homes spread over three separate buildings. The developers claim 36% of those homes will be affordable housing.
The plans no longer include a hotel and shops.
There will also be 144 parking spaces and facilities including a gym, ice bath, climbing wall and spa.
Salboy had submitted an initial redesign in January reducing the building height to ten storeys but continued to face criticism from local residents.
In the public comments section of the Cornwall Council planning website, one objector said there were "still several very important issues that aren't being taken into consideration. Affordable homes for locals... impact on local infrastructure... general overcrowding."
Another person commented that the new buildings would be a "huge looming eyesore" and claimed the "colours, design and height of the building are architecturally out of keeping with the sunny, green, blues and whites of the area and nature".
'Landmark development'
A further comment read: "I am supporting this planning application as the proposed development is the only way to use the available space," adding that the existing Hotel Bristol was "screaming for redevelopment".
Simon Ismail, managing director of Salboy told the BBC the revised plan had been driven by ongoing work alongside the council and planning team, as well as feedback from the public, to deliver a "landmark development" with a "visual feel that better matches Newquay".
He said: "Building design, materials, and colours have been inspired by nearby Nansledan and result in a great fit with the principles outlined in the Newquay Neighbourhood Plan."
Nansledan is a development near Newquay created by King Charles III in his role as head of the Duchy of Cornwall.
