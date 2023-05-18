Lottery winners help to bring adaptive surfing initiative to Cornwall
National Lottery winners have helped to source specialist adaptive surfing equipment for people with physical disabilities.
The winners' support means the charity The Wave Project can deliver Cornwall's first adaptive surfing hub.
The hub has been described as a "game-changer" for local surfers with disabilities.
Until now, the charity had only been able to deliver adaptive surfing in North Devon.
When they heard about The Wave Project's desire to bring adaptive surfing to Cornwall, Newquay's National Lottery winners - Viv and Kev Moss and Tarryn and Grant Hawkes - leapt at the chance to get involved.
Mrs Hawkes said: "As a community group, like with the lottery winners, we actually have things that are close to our hearts, both of us enjoy the sea, both of us enjoy being in the water, and there are lots of our friends that actually do exactly the same, so we decided that we'd all club together and provide something that is meaningful for us."
Harmun Lewis, from North Devon, was one of the first people to test out the new equipment in Newquay.
Mr Lewis had already used the adapted surfboards in Croyde, Devon, but this was the first time the equipment has come to Cornwall.
He said: "It was lovely. It was so refreshing getting the cold water splashed on your face."
Mr Lewis said he wanted others, "no matter who they are and what their background is", to feel "that peace and enjoyment", adding the experience had changed his life for the better.
Andrew Pascoe, from Camborne, who has Cerebral Palsy and uses a wheelchair, also used the new adapted surf equipment at Watergate Bay.
He said being able to get out on the waves was "absolutely fantastic".
Speaking from the shoreline, lan Bennett, adaptive lead for The Wave Project, said the demand for surfing from people with a wide range of physical disabilities was "increasing all the time."
Mr Bennett said: "This is an incredible moment and one that we thought would take a lot longer to achieve.
"The help of these local National Lottery winners is an absolute game-changer.
"While many surfers travel light, the equipment required to safely run adaptive surfing is extensive and costly.
"Alongside a specialist seated surfboard, we need specially adapted wetsuits with extra zips to help make getting a wetsuit on easier and pain-free, plenty of wetsuit socks and mitts, because many of the clients suffer with poor circulation due to their disability, numerous helmets, a transfer board and a sling to ensure access."