Devon and Cornwall officer who picked up mates in police van sacked
- Published
A Devon and Cornwall police officer has been dismissed over allegations that included running a red light in a police van while giving friends a lift.
The force said PC Christopher Fletcher was dismissed without notice after a misconduct panel hearing.
It was alleged between March and June 2020 he breached standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer and he was barred from policing.
The force said he had "undermined the public's trust and confidence".
The Devon and Cornwall force said four allegations were proven including that he:
- Accessed police intelligence systems for non-policing purposes
- Pursued a course of conduct towards two individuals, which could be perceived as harassing, bullying, victimising, or offensive
- Misused a police vehicle to give a lift to friends during which he illuminated the emergency blue lights and contravened a traffic signal
- Gave a dishonest answer when questioned about events
Supt Jo Arundale, head of professional standards, said after the hearing on 5 May: "Officers are expected to fulfil their duties to high standards within policing and on this occasion, the officer has fallen below that expectation.
"As a result of his actions and in not fulfilling his duties and responsibilities, he has undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force.
"Conduct of this kind will not be tolerated within Devon and Cornwall Police and therefore this was the right and proper outcome."