Hotel hosts Cornwall's second dementia conference
Cornwall is hosting its second ever dementia conference.
GPs, NHS and care home staff, representatives from the voluntary sector, and people with dementia and their carers are attending Newquay's Atlantic Hotel for the event on Friday.
It will include workshops, music therapy and a look at how technology can help those with dementia.
The NHS said about 5,000 people have dementia in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
However, it said, more than that number could be affected and have symptoms but were reluctant to seek help or diagnosis.
'Avoid a crisis'
Dr Allison Hibbert, chair of the Dementia Partnership Board, said: "Many people are unaware of the things they can do to reduce their risk of developing dementia.
"These include preventing and treating high blood pressure and diabetes, stopping smoking, keeping active and maintaining a healthy weight.
"Avoiding excess alcohol, having a balanced diet with less processed food but including food such as greens and colourful vegetables, lentils, fish, olive oil and getting a good night's sleep is important.
"Keeping the brain stimulated with engaging socially and undertaking cognitively stimulating activities such as hobbies, music, puzzles also help."
She added: "I would urge anyone who is worried about their symptoms to seek advice from their GP surgery or a local Alzheimer's Society service. A diagnosis can be the key to unlocking support for people and their carers.
"While at the moment, there is no cure, we can offer support and treatment which reduce the symptoms, improve quality of life and help people and their carers avoid a crisis."