Families fear for residents amid Abbeyfield review
- Published
Relatives of residents whose sheltered housing is under threat of closure have described the fear and uncertainty their loved ones are facing.
Four homes in Cornwall and three in Devon run by charity The Abbeyfield Society are under consultation amid rising energy costs and inflation.
Abbeyfield said it would support residents and colleagues throughout.
But Allison Abaza, whose father lives at a home in St Austell, has told of the resulting "stress and uncertainty".
Her father Michael is at the charity's School Lane site in St Austell.
It is among seven homes facing possible closure, including Tresillian House in Falmouth, Burn View in Bude, Manor Gardens in Camelford, Lockington Avenue and Dunstone Road in Plymouth, and Trehill Road in Ivybridge.
Ms Abaza said she was with her 85-year-old father as the only relative in attendance during a meeting earlier this month when residents were told their home was under review.
She said she felt the delivery was "insensitive" to residents, some of whom live with disabilities or dementia.
Ms Abaza has concerns around whether Cornwall Council's care system will be in a position to help.
She added: "These people will fall foul of that system as it stands.
"Abbeyfield or Cornwall Council have not contacted any of the residents to actually tell them what support they are getting."
She said the process had resulted in "sleepless nights" and had been "very stressful".
Paul Tennant, chief executive of Abbeyfield, said no decision had been made and they would listen to all suggestions during a 45-day consultation.
He added: "We are trying to recognise the challenges and be open with people about the discussion and explore opportunities.
"That may be with a whole range of agencies, whether it be the local authority, the housing associations or other stakeholders."
The charity had previously cited Covid-19, energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs as reasons for the consultation.
Maria Blagdon, whose mother Joyce Penfold, 104, has lived at Tresillian House for 10 years, said: "I was devastated, I was very emotional, I was both angry and upset at the same time and before I took mum upstairs to her room I was crying."
"The residents who don't have family to support them, how do they feel?"
A Cornwall Council spokesman said: "Cornwall Council does not commission social care services from Abbeyfield retirement homes."
He said they were contacting the organisation to ensure "appropriate support" was offered to residents and those with concerns could contact the adult social care team.