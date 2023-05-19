Tribute paid to Ben Mason from Liskeard who died in crash
A family has paid tribute to a "loving son and brother" who died in a crash on the A390 in Cornwall last month.
Ben Mason, 30, from Liskeard, died after the car he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames.
An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy also died at the scene of the crash on the A390 near St Ive. between Callington and Liskeard.
The family of Mr Mason was "highly regarded amongst his friends and colleagues".
'Talented and dedicated soul'
The family said: "He lived his life to the full, always longing for adventure and had a keen passion for travel.
"Throughout his life he cared deeply for all animals great and small. He was well known for his infectious smile and cheeky sense of humour.
"A talented and dedicated soul has left this world too early and will forever be missed by those who loved him."
Devon and Cornwall Police said formal identification for the 18-year-old and 16-year-old also travelling in the car remained ongoing.
Four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They remain on police bail until July while the investigation continues.