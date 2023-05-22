Cornwall livestock farmer crushed to death by bull calves
- Published
An experienced livestock farmer was crushed to death by excited bull calves while moving them to new pasture, an inquest has heard.
Alan Vague, 76, was found fatally injured in a field gateway in St Issey, near Wadebridge, Cornwall, last June.
The inquest at Cornwall Coroner's Court heard he died after being "crushed by one or more" of five bull calves.
The jury, which heard he died from a chest injury, returned a conclusion of accidental death.
'Clearly in distress'
Mr Vague was found by his wife after he did not return from going to "turn out the bulls" and move them to fresh pasture in a different field on 29 June 2022.
Margaret Vague said she went out and found him "clearly in distress" and with "a major injury to his face".
An air ambulance arrived within 10 minutes but the crew was unable to revive him, the hearing in Truro was told.
Health and Safety Executive inspector Simon Jones said Mr Vague had been leading five bull calves, aged between eight and 10 months, and which could weigh between 350kg (55 stone) and 450kg (70 stone).
He said one of them had been hand-reared and was more boisterous and aggressive than the others.
He said normally Mr Vague normally carried a stick with him to guide animals but on this day did not.
Mr Jones said: "The cattle would have been excited about going to the fresh pasture and the pinch point would be the gate going into the field."
Devon and Cornwall Police said there were no suspicious circumstances about the incident.
Recording the conclusion, senior Cornwall coroner Andrew Cox said the animals were "large beasts" and one had been hand-reared and was potentially more boisterous than the others.