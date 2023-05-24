Fowey church council 'sexism' row over female vicar continues
- Published
A member of Cornwall Council's cabinet has stood down as chairman of a Cornish church council as a "sexism" row continues following its decision to advertise for a male vicar.
In March, Fowey Parochial Church Council (PCC) passed a resolution to advertise for a male priest-in-charge.
Ahead of PCC's meeting on Sunday, chairman Andy Virr stood down.
Fowey PCC previously defended its decision.
The meeting heard from one resident who said she was "offended on behalf of Fowey" over the "totally sexist" decision not to have a female priest, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ahead of the meeting, Mr Virr, who is also Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for adult social care and health, announced he would not stand for re-election as chairman of Fowey Parish Church St Fimbarrus.
Mr Virr, who is also Conservative councillor for Fowey, Par, Tywardreath and Golant, was joined by fellow church warden Carol Carruthers and her husband, treasurer Graham, in standing down.
Fowey PCC issued a statement which said Carol Carruthers and Andy Virr had decided not to stand for re-election.
"We are grateful for the thanks and gifts we received at the meeting. It has been our pleasure to serve God, the church family and the wider community over the past few years," the statement read.
It continued: "We will pray that the new PCC continue to faithfully hold out the good news of Jesus Christ to the residents of Fowey."
'Elephant in the room'
After about 40 minutes of discussion about parish matters, one member of the public said it was time to talk about "the elephant in the room".
She said: "It appears we are avoiding a discussion about a vicar. We are not talking about what we are all here for."
A man, who gave his name as James and spoke for a number of the congregation, said the choice for a male-only vicar was "profoundly wrong".
He added: "We strongly believe this was wrong and unrepresentative of the parish and the town. We recommend that the PCC urgently revisit the resolution."
During the meeting, a question was asked if the resolution to advertise for a male-only vicar could be rescinded.
The meeting was told it could if the majority of the PCC agreed to it.
Members of the public heard only one person responded to a previous advert for the job and he was not qualified for the post.
The PCC was asked if it could be re-advertised to include women.
Members were told through legal process the previous resolution could be rewritten.
'No authority'
The Diocese of Truro said it was unable to comment on the annual PCC meeting in Fowey, as it was an internal parish meeting and representatives from the diocese were not present.
A spokesperson for the diocese said: "In terms of the recruitment for a new vicar in Fowey, the role will be going out to advertisement in the next couple of weeks.
"It is hoped this second round of advertising will be successful and there has already been expressions of interest.
"Fowey Parochial Church Council passed a resolution under the House of Bishops Declaration.
"Nothing has changed in relation to this. Any change would require the PCC to revoke it and that is a decision for them.
"The diocese has no authority in that regard."
'Not sexist'
In March, Fowey PCC defended its decision to pass a resolution to advertise for a male-only priest in charge.
It said: "As an evangelical church we look to the Bible for all matters of faith. The Bible is very clear on equality - all are equal.
"The Bible, much written 2,000 years ago, was ahead of its time in its progressive attitude to women.
"There is, however, debate over the roles women play within the church.
"The church council has agreed a compromise position where we will both welcome women priests to teach the Bible faithfully each Sunday and lead communion, but seek an overall male priest in charge.
"We appreciate this can be difficult to understand looking from the outside into the church, but would robustly defend that this position is not sexist, is widely established in the worldwide church, and accommodates all views in the membership of our church without exclusion."