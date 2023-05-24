Car pushed against lamppost in Liskeard level crossing crash

The crash happened at Coombe Halt Crossing

A car was pushed against a lamppost and the driver trapped after it was involved in a collision with a train.

Firefighters in Cornwall said the car collided with a slow moving two-carriage train.

They were called to Coombe Halt Crossing, near Liskeard, at about 18:40 BST, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

The driver was freed by crews and received first aid at the scene, firefighters said.

Great Western Railway said in a Twitter post some services were suspended due to the crash.

