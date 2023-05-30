Bodmin stabbing: Jake Hill denies murder of Michael Allen
A 24-year-old man has denied the murder of a rugby player who was stabbed near a nightclub in Cornwall.
At Truro Crown Court, Jake Hill pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael Allen, 32, and also denied three other charges of attempted murder and two counts of wounding with intent.
He was arrested after the stabbings outside the Eclipse nightspot in Bodmin in the early hours of 30 April.
Mr Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, was remanded in custody.
Mr Allen, who played for Bodmin Rugby Club, died at the scene while seven other people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The attacks were in the area of Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road, where police responded to reports of a serious altercation.
Mr Hill is due to go on trial on 6 November.
