A30 closed 16-19 June: Disruption expected in Cornwall
A section of the A30 and A390 in Cornwall is to close for three days over a weekend in June for the installation of a new roundabout.
National Highways said the closures would take place between 16 June and 19 June while the roundabout is installed at Chiverton Cross near Truro.
It said diversions would be in place and motorists should expect delays.
Drivers will be able to use the new roundabout layout at Chiverton Cross after the work is complete.
The road will be closed between Scorrier junction and Boxheater junction from 20:00 BST on 16 June until 06:00 on 19 June with diversions in place.
The £330m scheme to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway began in March 2020.
Neil Winter, from National Highways, said traffic data showed the old roundabout at Chiverton Cross was a hotspot for accidents.
"The reconfiguration of the A30 at Chiverton represents a real milestone for the project," he added.
National Highways said the new layout would keep access open to the A390, A3075 and B3277 while work continues.
The upgrade of the A30 is scheduled to be open to traffic towards the end of 2023.