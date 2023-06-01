Devon and Cornwall tourism facing a 'mixed picture'
A tourism chief has said the sector is facing a "mixed picture" ahead of the summer.
Alistair Handyside, South West Tourism Alliance chairman, said bookings were down compared to previous years but attractions, cafes and restaurants appeared to be "holding up".
He said businesses would need to "work really hard" to increase bookings.
Some businesses in Mevagissey, Cornwall, reported customers were being more cautious with their money.
Mr Handyside said the cost of living crisis was still "very much on most people's minds".
"The first thing to say is thank goodness for the weather over the last few days, nothing boosts last-minute bookings like good weather," he added.
"[But] overall the situation is mixed - accommodation is down, attractions and cafes and restaurants holding up."
Mr Handyside said Devon and Cornwall was faring "no better or worse" compared with other tourism hotspots in the UK.
"Market confidence is soft compared to this time last year," he said.
"We're going to have to work really hard to get people to get those last bookings in to make sure those key summer weeks are really, really good for the whole visitor economy."
What do businesses say?
The BBC spoke to businesses in Mevagissey about how they were faring.
Mary Torr, from Mary's Pastys, said it had been "absolutely manic" but surging costs were taking a bite out of her profits.
"Everything has gone up so much for us, you can only put so much onto a pasty," she said.
"[The customers] will come in and buy a full one and cut it in half, rather than buy two pasties. We do get quite a bit of that at the minute."
Ian McKay, from the Shrimp and Starfish delicatessen, said the warm weather was proving helpful.
"It's just a matter of cutting back the hours, cutting back the staff, but now it's rammed," he said.
Elleke Ross, from the Mevagissey Bay Hotel, said the business had brought in a minimum two-night stay and cut back on staff, which was helping.
"This year is actually the first year back to normal and we don't feel that there is a crisis going on," she said.