Royal Cornwall Show expected to attract thousands
The 2023 Royal Cornwall Show opens on Thursday, with thousands expected to attend over three days.
The ticketed event, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, is on at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre near Wadebridge.
The show will involve a range of agricultural activities, contests, live acts and a variety of trade stalls.
Organisers said the show aims to "promote the innovation and future stability of agriculture in Cornwall".
They said about 120,000 people attended the 2022 show and similar numbers are expected this year.
Drivers heading to the event should expect delays on the approach to the showground, organisers added.
The 2023 line-up contains traditional elements, including the show classes for animals, vast numbers of food and drink stands showcasing the county's finest produce, and lots of music, dance and entertainment.
Other highlights include a "drop in" from the Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute team, which is weather-dependent, and a display of horses from Portugal and Spain.
