Major expansion plans for Newquay's Watergate Bay
- Published
Significant expansion plans for a hotel in Cornwall could create a new "pedestrian-friendly" gateway to Newquay's Watergate Bay.
The Watergate Bay Hotel has applied to Cornwall Council to redevelop its own site and the former Tregurrian Hotel on Trevarrian Hill.
Its application features nine new holiday apartments and 12 "beach loft suites".
Plans also include a new food pavilion to become Watergate Bay's "gateway".
The pavilion, planned for Watergate Bay Hotel's XA car parking site, would replace existing containers, allowing food vendors to gather in a "single building" and serve both guests and the public.
The hotel said a public consultation had revealed demand for a convenience shop, which now also features in the pavilion plan.
Also in this car park would be a dozen "beach loft suites" in a new two-storey building, as well as 56 parking spaces.
A bridge would link the main hotel site to this site, documents cite, a report from the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Meanwhile the Tregurrian site redevelopment, featuring nine holiday apartments, would have a "focus on well-being", the document said.
Plans include a swimming pool, gym, studios and treatment rooms, along with a restaurant space and a staff area.
The ground floor and upper ground floor would house a restaurant and "well-being areas".
The document said the plan was sympathetic to the "contour" of Trevarrian Hill to minimise "large changes to the landscape".
It said a new partially-decked car park at the back of this site would "draw car parking from the centre of Watergate Bay".
Three new crossings are proposed at the junction of Trevarrian Hill and Tregurrian Hill roads, as well as improvements to "unsafe footways" and the resurfacing of the bay's central junction.
The application will be considered at a future planning committee meeting.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.