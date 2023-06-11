Looe motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash

The Polperro Road was closed for investigations

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on the Polperro Road in Looe, Cornwall, police said.

Emergency services were called at 10:59 BST on Saturday to the crash which did not involve any other vehicles.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene where his Honda CBR 1000 crashed.

The force appealed for witnesses and said the road, which was closed for investigations, has now reopened.

