Post office set to close in Wadebridge
A post office in Cornwall will close indefinitely next week as its retail partner Spar is set to relocate to a new site.
The post office is currently inside the Spar shop in Wadebridge town centre, which is closing on Tuesday 20 June.
The next nearest branches are located in St Mabyn about 4.5 miles away (7km) and Bodmin, about 7.5 miles away (12km).
It is unable to move to Spar's new location due to space constraints.
A spokesperson for the post office said they were "keen to restore service to the area" and a vacancy had been advertised.
