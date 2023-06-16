A30 Chiverton closure: Disruption expected in Cornwall
- Published
People across Cornwall are preparing for major travel disruption as large sections of two major roads close for three days.
The A30 will shut from Scorrier junction to Boxheater junction from 20:00 BST until 06:00 on Monday for major changes at Chiverton Cross.
National Highways said people should avoid the area if possible.
The A390 between Chiverton Cross and Langarth Park and Ride will also shut.
It will close at 19:00 and re-open along with the A30 on Monday.
A National Highways spokesperson said the work would see traffic "realigned on a new gyratory" as part of work to remove the Chiverton Cross roundabout, which was described as "Cornwall's worst accident hot-spot".
Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A3075 to Goonhavern and the B3285 to rejoin the A30 at Boxheater.
A30 westbound traffic and HGVs will be diverted via the A39, A393 and A3047.
Drivers are also asked to use this route to access Truro.
Villagers in Goonhavern said they were dreading the closure after 10 days of long tailbacks due to traffic lights for separate roadworks.
Derek Brooks said: "It's been since before Covid, the village has been excavated for every utility you could think of, it's just gone on and on and on - you do get fed up."
Hazel Squire said: "It's very frustrating... it seems to have been going on forever and ever".
Sue, who lives in Ponsonooth on the other diversion route, said: "It's horrendous trying to cross on a normal day, so we don't know how we're going to cope with this lot coming through - obviously it's going to be a nightmare."
Access will be maintained across the A30 via the B3284 at Chybucca for emergency service vehicles and key bus routes only.
Neil Winter, project manager, said: "The key message is if you can stay away, stay away but plan ahead and plan your journey effectively.
"We are removing this Chiverton roundabout, as everyone says "Chivy", so a major milestone but I think a positive for the scheme."
The work is being carried out as part of a £330m scheme to convert the section of the A30 from Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross into a dual carriageway.
Drivers using the A390, A3075 and B3277 will be able to use the new roundabout layout at Chiverton Cross after the work is complete.