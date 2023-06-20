Cornwall school staff receive suicide prevention training
- Published
Staff at a school have received suicide awareness training to help students who may be facing mental health challenges.
About 70 teachers and staff at Penair School in Truro, Cornwall, received the training from charity Papyrus.
It is hoped it will help staff identify students who may be having difficulties, and to support them.
The training included a session with Kate Crofton who twice tried to take her own life in 2021.
She said: "It is something I feel so strongly about that we need to reduce the stigma of mental health and particularly suicide. So the more we are able to talk about it, the more we can do to prevent it. For that reason I am very happy to talk about my own journey."
The school also addresses methods for improving mental health with students throughout the curriculum.
Head teacher James Davidson said: "We take the mental health of our students and staff very seriously at Penair School, and anything we can do to upskill our staff and prepare them to spot the signs of suicide I think is a positive thing".
The chief executive of Papyrus, Ged Flynn, said: "Surely every teacher would choose to help and support our children rather than pick-up the pieces when young lives are lost to suicide and families and friends are left shattered."We thank dedicated teachers and non-teaching staff who support children in emotional distress every day. We're not asking them to do more, we're asking them to do things differently. "Instead of trying to fix a child who is struggling with life, listen to them. Talk to them, don't shy away from using the word suicide, reassure them, let them know that they are not alone and that help is available."