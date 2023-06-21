Women to face trial on Bodmin rugby player murder charge
- Published
Two women will face trial in November accused of murdering a rugby player.
Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny's Green, both in Bodmin, Cornwall, have appeared before a judge at Truro Crown Court.
The women are accused of murdering Michael Allen, 32 who was allegedly attacked outside a nightclub in Bodmin on 30 April.
Judge Robert Linford said the women would face a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.
Both women will go to trial at Truro Crown Court on 6 November alongside co-accused Jake Hill.
Mr Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, was charged in May with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk