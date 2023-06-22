New bi-directional speed cameras in Devon and Cornwall
New bi-directional cameras are being installed on roads in Devon and Cornwall with histories of speeding issues, safety bosses have said.
The Vision Zero South West partnership said Gatso cameras were being replaced in Devon on Exeter Road in Exmouth and the A385 Ashburton Road in Totnes.
New cameras are also being erected on the A390 at Drakewalls and St Ann's Chapel, near Gunnislake, in Cornwall.
All were due to go live "in the next few days", the partnership said.
The cameras have been put on bright yellow posts "for maximum visibility" and had the ability to film in both directions simultaneously, project leaders said.
All of the chosen routes had had "problems with collisions and speeding vehicles, prompting numerous complaints to local councils and the police from residents", they added.
Vision Zero South West is a collective of agencies - including police, councils, health bodies and road organisations - that works to cut road deaths.
