Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash near Helston in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called at 21:20 BST on Thursday to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike.
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was treated for "significant injuries" and airlifted to hospital, the force said.
The A3083 between Hospital Cross, Helston and the RNAS Culdrose roundabout was closed for six hours.
A police spokesman said: "Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene prior to emergency services arriving."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a white Honda Jazz and a black Sym 125cc motorbike.