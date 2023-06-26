Padstow community in shock after boy dies in harbour fall
- Published
People in Padstow have expressed shock and sadness after the death of a young boy who fell from the harbour wall.
Emergency services were called at about 11:45 BST on Saturday.
The child, who was local to the area, was taken to hospital in Truro by air ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital where he died, officers said.
The Cornwall councillor for the area said it had been "very difficult".
'Very sombre'
Stephen Rushworth said: "Everybody's so, so sad and shocked, especially with it being a member of a very local family who've lived in Padstow all their lives, and everybody's really, really upset.
"The town is very sombre and it's going to take a while to get over this."
Mr Rushworth added: "My sympathies are with the family and I think they really want to keep close together and hope everyone will respect their privacy over this difficult time."
Padstow Harbour Commissioners said harbour staff had worked with other emergency services in response to the incident, including coastguard teams from the town and from Polzeath, police and the ambulance service as well as Cornwall Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and their friends and we would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this time."
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said on Sunday the boy's death was being treated as a "tragic accident".
They added anyone with further information on the incident should contact them.
