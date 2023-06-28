Man in 20s seriously injured in Cornwall crash
A motorcyclist in his 20s has sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A393 in Cornwall, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 08:40 BST in Mount Ambrose.
The male motorcyclist, the driver and front seat passenger of the car were taken to Treliske Hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
