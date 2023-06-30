New cameras in Devon and Cornwall catch 3,200 speeding drivers
- Published
A new batch of speed cameras have caught 3,200 speeding drivers within 15 days.
During June, Devon and Cornwall Police has installed four new bi-directional speed cameras across the two counties.
One of the cameras has been activated about 120 times per day in the first two weeks, while another detected a driver travelling 73mph (117km/h) on a 30mph (48km/h) road.
The cameras are in Exmouth, Totnes, St Ann's Chapel and Drakewalls.
All of these routes have had problems with speeding vehicles and accidents, the police said.
'Not acceptable'
In total, the four cameras - which have been operational for between seven and 15 days - have detected 3,280 vehicles speeding.
- The A376 Exeter Road, Exmouth, activated 1,671 times since 14 June, with the highest speed recorded at 61mph (98km/h)
- Ashburton Road, in Totnes, activated 865 times since 16 June, with the highest speed recorded at 56mph (90km/h)
- St Ann's Chapel activated 599 times since 14 June, with the highest recorded speed at 73mph (117km/h)
- Drakewalls activated 145 times since 22 June, with the highest speed recorded at 47mph (76km/h)
Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police's head of road safety, said: "It is disappointing to see the number of vehicles that have been detected travelling at excess speed on these routes, but the speeds some of them have been travelling at are worrying.
"All of these cameras are located in 30mph (48km/h) zones and already two of them have caught drivers travelling at more than double that speed. It's just not acceptable.
"We've gone to great lengths to publicise the fact that these new cameras have been installed at these locations, where they are sited in full view on bright yellow poles.
"It is disappointing drivers continue to put their own and other people's lives at risk by failing to comply with speed limits."