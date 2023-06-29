Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Cornwall crash
A boy has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall.
The boy, who was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Golf, was flown to Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police were called to the B3254 near Ladycross, Boyton, in the Launceston area, at about 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
The male driver of the car and a teenage girl also have serious injuries, and another man and boy suffered minor injuries, police said.
The road reopened at about 16:00.
Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
