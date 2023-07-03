Teams attempt to crack egg race world record in Cornwall
- Published
An attempt to complete the world's longest egg and spoon race will begin in Cornwall on Monday.
Two teams will race a total of 300 miles (480km) - using real eggs and wooden spoons - around the north and south coasts of Cornwall to Land's End.
They are raising money for Hospitality Action and Cornwall Air Ambulance.
St Ewe Eggs said it was inspired by the "ongoing cost-of-living crisis wreaking havoc on the farming, food production, hospitality and tourism sectors".
One team called the Great Eggsplorers will walk the north coast, starting at Welcombe Mouth beach
Team Eggstreme is beginning at Cremyll and following the south coast.
Mark Lewis, chief executive at Hospitality Action, said: "There's no denying times are incredibly challenging for the hospitality sector; each day brings news of more business closures, putting thousands of jobs in jeopardy.
"Our services help hospitality people pick up the pieces after a setback, and we are grateful to everyone who reaches out to support our work.
"To achieve a Guinness World Record is both incredible and inspiring, and we wish everyone taking part the very best of luck."
Along the way, there were to be handover points where local businesses would be hosting events and where the public could go and "egg-on" the teams, organisers said.
The teams were expected to finish the race on Friday, and the attempt would then be checked and, if a record, verified by Guinness World Records, they added.