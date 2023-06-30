Annual Around the Mount swim postponed due to weather forecast
An annual swim in Cornwall due to take place on Saturday has been postponed.
The RNLI Around the Mount open water swim was cancelled due to the weather forecast.
Saturday is set to see high winds and the RNLI said safety was "of paramount importance".
In total 101 swimmers were due to take part in the event around St Michael's Mount in Mounts Bay and it is set to be rescheduled to late August or early September, organisers said.
Dave Nicoll, RNLI fundraising and partnership lead for the south west, said: "We are sure all the swimmers that were due to take part in this year's swim will be disappointed with the postponement, however their safety is of paramount importance.
"We know people put a lot of training into preparing for this event along with the fundraising they do for the RNLI which is really appreciated, so we hope to be able to announce the rescheduled date in the soon."