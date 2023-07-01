New work to take place on Bideford flood defences
Works are set to take place on flood defences in Devon.
The Environment Agency and Torridge District Council will start the work on 10 July at the Kenwith Valley Nature Reserve in Bideford.
There will be an extension to the dam embankment and some trees will be removed and new ones planted.
Mike Day, lead ranger for Northam Burrows and Kenwith Valley, said "disruption to visitors and wildlife" will be kept to "an absolute minimum".
Project bosses said for every tree removed, five more will be planted.
The project also hopes to provide a biodiversity net gain of 20% overall, and a new bankside artificial holt to attract otters.
Mr Day said: "The scheme has also addressed a positive contribution and gain in biodiversity as well as ensuring the dam is fit for purpose in the coming years.
"It will be fantastic to see more otters attracted to the site as well."
David Harker, Environment Agency catchment engineer and reservoir act coordinator, said: "It's been a real team effort in the planning of these works, which will see the resilience of the dam maintained for future generations."
