Plans for new Tesco in Camelford to be discussed
- Published
Plans for a new Tesco in a town in Cornwall will be open to public consultation this month.
The supermarket aims to open a store in Camelford with a petrol station and parking for 196 cars.
Before Tesco submits plans to Cornwall Council residents and businesses will have an opportunity to raise any issues and find out more information.
A spokesperson for Tesco said the store would "create around 100 jobs" and "give local people more choice".
The new Tesco store would be located on land at Victoria Road which was granted planning consent by Cornwall Council in 2013 for a mixed-use development, including a supermarket.
The public consultations will be held on 14, 15 and 18 July.
