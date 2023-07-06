Cornwall A30 closures for July announced by highways bosses
- Published
Further A30 closures have been announced as part of major work to dual a section of the road in Cornwall.
The road will shut over the weekend of 14 July until 17 July between the temporary Chiverton interchange and Boxheater junction.
It will also shut overnight from 17 July until 21 July between the new Chiverton interchange and Carland Cross.
There are no more planned closures until after the summer holidays.
The work will enable a series of road tie-ins, major earthworks and a traffic switch at Chybucca to be completed, National Highways said.
It follows a weekend closure of part of the A30 in mid-June, between the Scorrier and Boxheater junctions.
The road will shut from 20:00 BST on 14 July until 06:00 on 17 July.
All traffic will be diverted on to the the B3285 and the A3075 through the village of Goonhavern.
The following week the A30 will be closed from 17 July to 21 July between 20:00 and 06:00, between the new Chiverton interchange and Carland Cross.
All through traffic will be diverted via the A3076/A3058 and the A3075. And local traffic will be able to use the A39 to and from Truro as usual.
This will be for the next major milestone for the project, as a new temporary link from Carland Cross to the A30 is introduced to prepare for the construction of a flyover later in the year as part of the new junction.
Neil Winter, National Highways' senior project manager for the scheme, said he understood the closures might be "frustrating" and would impact on people's journeys but they were necessary "to progress vital work along the whole route before the start of the summer holidays".
He added that at Carland Cross drivers would not see "too much change to their journeys" following the July closures, "unlike the temporary Chiverton interchange".
He said: "They'll be taken around the existing Carland Cross roundabout via a new alignment to continue their journeys along the A30".