Bishop of Truro to take over as Bishop of Winchester
- Published
The Bishop of Truro is leaving his role in Cornwall to become the next Bishop of Winchester.
The Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen will serve as the 98th Bishop of the Winchester Diocese, covering 225 parishes across Hampshire and Dorset.
The previous Bishop, Dr Tim Dakin, stepped down from the role in 2021.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed Bishop Mounstephen to Winchester, and the House of Lords.
He said: "Bishop Philip is committed to working together with the Church and people of the whole diocese to take forward the mission of God.
"He will also make a significant contribution as he takes his seat in the House of Lords, especially on issues of freedom, of religion and belief."
In January, Bishop Mounstephen promised a period of change for Truro Cathedral after a report cited "serious concerns" with its management.
He had commissioned a formal review after staff raised their concerns.
The visiting team found "discordant leadership, conflictual working relationships, underperformance and an unhealthy culture".
Bishop Mounstephen said he hoped the issues would be sorted by 2024.
'Great personal significance'
The Right Reverend Hugh Nelson will become the Acting Diocesan Bishop until a new Bishop of Truro is found.
"It's been a great privilege to serve the Diocese of Truro, where my family roots are, but I'm delighted to have been invited now to serve as Bishop of Winchester, a place which has very great personal significance for me," Bishop Mounstephen said.
The Bishop of Southampton, Debbie Sellin, was fulfilling the duties of Dr Dakin after he left in 2021.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk