Wreckage of former house boat removed from Truro River
- Published
An abandoned boat has been removed from a river in Cornwall.
The Durandel had been lying abandoned for approximately 10 to 15 years in the Truro River, near Boscawen Park.
Work by Cornwall Council's maritime service to remove the vessel, believed to have been a former house boat, began in the week.
Chris Jones, Cornwall Council's maritime manager, said it had to be taken away as it was a "hazard to navigation ... for river users".
The disposal took place after attempts to contact the vessel's owner failed.
Teams had previously tried to remove the boat but "the method was found unsuitable for the ground conditions and work stopped", the Port of Truro said.
The Port of Truro funded the demolition and removal which could cost up to £50,000.
A spokesperson said it was not taxpayers' money but was from a ring-fenced account raised from harbour users' charges.
Mr Jones said over the years the boat had "fallen into decline".
He said: "We've reached a stage where it was starting to break and some of the items were coming off the boat and that becomes a hazard to navigation on the river for river users."
"It's quite a complex process operation with a lot of moving parts involved."
He added: "It was a fishing vessel once. How many adventures has it had? The stories it could tell. "
It comes as two other abandoned boats were removed at Penzance Harbour last week.
There were also five vessels disposed of from the Port of Truro at Lighterage Quay, Newham, earlier this year.
