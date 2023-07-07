Cornwall Air Ambulance describes mine shaft rescue
Cornwall Air Ambulance has described a multi-agency operation to rescue a man from a 35ft mine shaft in Cornwall.
The charity said a paramedic was lowered into the ground via a "rope rescue system" to assess and treat the patient in St Blazey on Thursday.
The trapped man was brought to the surface where he was treated before he was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, the air ambulance spokesperson said.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called at about 18:00 BST.
East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team posted on social media about the rescue in the Prideaux Wood area of St Blazey.
It said the team transported the casualty on a stretcher "through woodland and farmland" to the waiting air ambulance.
It added: "We wish them a speedy recovery, and thank our partners across the Cornish emergency services for some swift and seamless joint working during this rescue."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was initially believed to have suffered serious injuries.
However, his injuries are no longer thought to be serious.
