Redruth shooting: Police given extra time to question suspect
Police investigating a shooting in Cornwall have been granted further time to question a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
One man was shot in the back and another suffered a head injury in the incident in the Drump Road area of Redruth on Thursday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers had been granted a warrant of further detention for a man, in his 20s, from Redruth who was arrested on Saturday.
Two other men are also being held.
The man who was shot, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident at about 18:30 BST on 6 July.
Police said he was now "said to be stable, and no longer in a critical condition".
The man who suffered a head injury has been released from hospital.
Supt Ian Thompson said they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.
He also said that a "high-visibility police presence will remain in the area into next week whilst we carry out our investigation and also reassurance patrols".
He added: "We would like to hear from anyone who hasn't yet got in touch with dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area from Thursday afternoon that could assist us with our enquiries."
