Fourth man arrested in connection to Redruth shooting
A fourth man has been arrested after a man was shot in the back in Redruth.
A man, in his 30s and from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.
Police have been granted extra time by magistrates to detain three other men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.
A second victim received head injuries during the attack in the Drump Road area at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.
The man who was shot, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.
Officers later said his condition was no longer critical, and the man with head injuries was released from hospital on Friday.
Two men, in their 20s and 30s, from Camborne, and a man in his 40s, from Redruth, continue to be questioned in connection with the incident.
Supt Ian Thompson, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "As a result of information which has come to light through investigative inquiries a fourth person has been arrested in connection to this incident.
"Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team continue to carry out enquiries and searches in the Redruth area and urge anyone with information, or relevant footage, to please report it to us if you haven't yet done so."
A heightened police presence continues in the area with additional patrols and cordons in place.
