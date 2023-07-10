Cargo ship rescue after power lost near Wolf Rock lighthouse
- Published
A rescue is under way off Cornwall after a cargo ship lost power near a lighthouse.
The ship is near Wolf Rock lighthouse, about nine miles off Land's End.
The Coastguard helicopter is on the scene, along with RNLI lifeboats from Sennen Cove and Penlee.
A Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after a vessel off the Isles of Scilly reported losing power near Wolf Rock lighthouse."
The spokesperson said the crew on board were safe and "reported to be uninjured".
A tug had been sent to assist with the rescue, they added.
A second helicopter was also on standby and the lifeboats were on the scene "in case the crew needs to be evacuated".
The Isles of Scilly steamship company said the Scillonian ferry that takes passengers between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly "made a detour to Wolf Rock this morning and was on standby to support a vessel in distress".
It has since left and will arrive in St Mary's at about 13:00 BST.
Trinity House, which owns and operates the lighthouse, said it was aware of the incident.
"There were no Trinity House personnel on the lighthouse at the time," said a spokesperson.