Police hunt sex attackers who struck in Helston churchyard
Police are searching for two men after a woman was sexually assaulted in a churchyard in Cornwall.
Police said the serious sexual assault happened in the grounds of St Michael's Church in Helston between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the assault was reportedly interrupted by a man and a woman who came to assist the victim.
Police urged the potential witnesses to come forward.
Insp Christopher Donald said officers had trawled through CCTV footage and carried out door-to-door inquiries as part of the investigation.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers.
Insp Donald said: "It is believed that the assault was interrupted by a man and a woman who were in the area and came to the aid of the victim.
"At this time they have not made themselves known to police.
"It is vital that we identify and speak to this couple as they could have information vital to the investigation."
He appealed for other witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 01:30 and and 03:30 BST to come forward.
Information can also be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers.
