Prince of Wales opens restaurant at Duchy nursery
The Prince of Wales has opened a new restaurant at the Duchy of Cornwall's nursery.
The Orangery was built as part of an extension project and will serve a menu with fresh produce from the gardens.
Prince William, also the Duke of Cornwall, cut a ribbon at the ceremony with the help of nine-year-old twins on holiday from Scotland.
Meeting staff at the nursery near Lostwithiel, the prince said it had turned out "amazingly".
King Charles, the former Duke of Cornwall, was heavily involved in the design of the building.
Originally a slate quarry, the nursery began life producing forest trees in the late 1960s and started to sell plants to the public in 1974.
William met with the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall James Williams, High Sheriff of Cornwall Toby Ashworth and mayor of Lostwithiel Karin Henderson.
Part of the visit saw him walk through the Glasshouse, part of the original nursery, and the Bumblebee Garden - planted to aid the declining population of the bees.
The restaurant will use herbs and vegetables from the nursery and the menu will take its influence from local farms and the Cornish coastline.
James and Violet Scott, from Edinburgh, helped William cut the opening ribbon.
The twins, who are on their yearly summer trip to Cornwall, were only asked to be a part of the ceremony moments before and spoke to the Prince about their love of the beach.
James said: "It was so crazy. I can't wait to tell my friends at home that we met Prince William."