NHS staff mark 75 years milestone with coastal walk
A group of NHS workers put on their walking boots to celebrate 75 years of saving lives.
The staff from Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust marked the milestone for the NHS by joining the South West Coast Path Association for a stroll.
The walk was part of a new scheme to help NHS staff relax and recharge.
The South West Coast Path Association, which is turning 50 this year, showed the NHS staff some of the most stunning spots on the Cornish coast.
The walk from Polkerris near St Austell to Poldridmouth Cove and back, covered 4.5 miles (7.2km) of breathtaking views.
Jack Greaves of the South West Coast Path Association, said: "I have been working with the trust to set up test walks for the NHS staff.
"It is a high stress job so it is just to highlight that the coast path is there, and it is a tool that we can use to get away from our day-to-day stresses."
Gary Wheildon, a health and wellbeing practitioner with the trust, said: "The uptake has been brilliant, we have been lucky that staff have been able to come out and join us for the walks.
"It is a partnership we are looking to roll out over a prolonged period."
