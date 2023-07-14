Camel Creek Family Theme Park goes into administration
A theme park in Cornwall has gone into administration but will remain open, administrators have said.
Camel Creek Family Theme Park, formerly known as Cornwall's Crealy Great Adventure Park, near Wadebridge, entered administration on Tuesday.
Administrators Kroll Advisory said the park would "continue to operate as normal" and all future bookings would be fulfilled.
The 111-acre park has a range of family rides, attractions and animals.
Benjamin Wiles, Kroll's managing director of restructuring, said the administrators had the support of the theme park's lender to continue trading.
He said work was under way to secure further investment in the site to ensure its long-term future.
"Camel Creek Family Theme Park will continue to operate as normal, with all future bookings fulfilled," he said.
"With the support of Camel Creek's lender, we will work to secure further investment and the long-term future of the park for the benefit of all stakeholders."
