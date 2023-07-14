Delabole Carnival cut short as marquee 'flattened' by wind
The final day of a Cornish carnival has been cancelled after rain and wind "flattened" the village marquee.
A week of activities for the Delabole Carnival was due to end with a Friday night beer festival, followed by a procession on Saturday.
But events were cancelled after high winds brought the marquee down.
Organisers said they would attempt to postpone the festivities to another date "for those who have been making costumes and floats."
Organisers said: "There will be no beer festival tonight.
"The marquee is now completely flat and emptied.
"In view of the continuing bad weather tomorrow, the carnival procession will not go ahead."
The Met Office had issued a weather warning for high winds on Friday and Saturday across south-west England.
The statement from organisers added "We may be able to have some sort of carnival in the next few weeks for all of you who have been making costumes and floats."
It thanked people who had come along to help with the clear-up on Friday.
