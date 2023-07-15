Penzance man dies and two arrested after Newlyn crash
A man has died and two men have been arrested after a car crash in Newlyn, Cornwall.
Police said they attended the single-vehicle crash at Stable Hobba just before 01:00 BST.
Officers said the car was unattended and a short time later they received reports of concern for a man in nearby Penzance, who was declared dead there.
A 29-year-old Penzance man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A 26-year-old man, also from Penzance, was detained on suspicion of drinking and driving and possessing a Class B drug. Both remain in police custody.
Road closures remain in place at both scenes and are likely to for some time, police said.
